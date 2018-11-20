Green light project to relieve holiday congestion on major East Texas roadway

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Some city officials across Deep East Texas want drivers to arrive at their holiday travel destination not just safely, but apparently as quickly as possible.
Nacogdoches, Corrigan, and Diboll are working the Texas Department of Transporation (TxDOT) to keep many of the traffic lights along U.S. 59 green as often as they can. It’s part of a project where traffic signals are set to dynamic maximum and optimized to allow for as much northbound and southbound traffic to clear intersections during peak travel hours.
“This is normally one of the busiest travel weeks on our roadways and we want everyone to stay safe and respect any work zone they might drive through,” said Rhonda Oaks, public information officer. “Our crews and contractors plan on being off of the roadway ahead of the holiday. Motorists should expect delays during peak travel hours. Be patient, obey all traffic control and drive safely.”
TxDOT reports that U.S. 59 experiences heavy traffic during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, and it hopes to relieve travel congestion and frustration that often follows.
As for residents who are not travel out of town, don’t worry: the signals will also be programmed to stop traffic to allow side streets to cycle when vehicles are detected.
