Livingston man in jail following downtown bank robbery

LIVINGSTON, TX (KTRE) - A Livingston man has been arrested, charged with aggravated robbery following an alleged bank robbery.
The suspect has been identified as Thomas Stewart Holcomb, age 34.
On November 19, at approximately 11:36 a.m. the Livingston Police Department says they responded to a robbery call at the First National Bank Downtown Branch. The bank is located at 308 West Church Street.
When officers arrived, witnesses and bank security video gave details about the suspect and his clothing description. The suspect was identified as a white male, with a slender build, approximately 30-35 years of age. He was wearing dark clothing, a black ball cap and was carrying a black backpack.
The bank teller told police that the white male suspect passed her a note demanding cash, stating he had a weapon. He made off with an undisclosed amount of cash, police say.
While canvassing the area, officers located some of the suspect’s clothing and backpack/ They say he appeared to have possibly changed clothes after the robbery.
While continuing the search and investigation, officers say they received information that the suspect was later observed at a local sandwich shop, and after leaving, he got a ride by a local taxi.
While officers were out patrolling the area, they say the vehicle the suspect was riding in was located and a traffic stop was conducted. The suspect was taken into custody without incident then, police confirm, and an undisclosed amount of cash was recovered from him. The suspect was later identified as Thomas Holcomb, and he is being charged with a First Degree Felony offense of Aggravated Robbery.
