Lufkin Coca-Cola donating $50K to Angelina College for new scoreboard

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - The Angelina College Athletic program is getting an upgrade for Shands Gym.
Lynne Haney with Lufkin Coke delivered a check of $50,000 to Athletic Director Guy Davis and the men’s and women’s basketball teams. The check will go to replace the original hanging scoreboard that came with the building in 1998. According to Davis the new board will be blue instead of orange and will be similar in size. It will also be wireless technology and have LED lighting.
“I have been blessed with Lufkin Coca-Cola for forty years,” Davis said. “They have stepped up every time we needed something. It is not just Lufkin, it is the whole county. People alwasy step up when we need stuff.”
Upgrades have been made to Shands gym over the past several years with the score board now appearing outdated. Lufkin Coca-Cola was also instrumental in several key features at the baseball and softball facilities.
“It is going to really set it off,” Haney said. “It was the icing on the cake because they have done a ton of work here already.”
The school will use the winter break as a time to put the new board up.
