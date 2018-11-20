Nacogdoches business owner closes club after weekend homicide, goes public with concerns

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - A Nacogdoches club owner where a young woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning is closing his business.
“Last night was a shock man,” Dee Henry, owner of ASD Lounge said in a Facebook Live post. “My security guard walked in and said, ‘Man, you got a dead girl in the parking lot.’”
It was Lyric Polley, an aspiring singer with a fitting first name.
Hours after her death, Dee Henry, now an advocate for Justice for Lyric, posted his thoughts in a Facebook Live.
“That young lady did not deserve to lose her life like that," Henry said. "All because you want to shoot a (expletive) gun.”
Henry has operated clubs for 18 years. He says he's never seen violence so bad. There were plans to close the ASD Lounge after a New Year’s Eve party. Instead, he closed immediately after the fatal shooting.
“This was something that hit hard, you know. It don’t just hit the club,' Henry said. “It don’t just hit Nacogdoches. It don’t just hit east Texas. It hits everybody.”
Henry's main decision to go public was to convince the people he knows, the witnesses, to talk to police.
“You think the people out here aren’t going to snitch on you man. This ain’t even snitching," Henry said. "This is just doing what’s right. If you know something, tell something. That girl is dead. That girl got two babies. Too young to go out like that.”
Henry blames social media, mixed with guns, for the constant anger young people exhibit in crowds. His frank public posting was something he wants shared.
“This video. I need everybody to share this video,” Henry said.
Within 24 hours, there were over 15,000 views and hundreds of shares. Henry’s message of hurt, frustration, and sadness over a 21 year old’s life cut short is heard.
"If you know something, say something, Henry said.
Nacogdoches police will be present at an autopsy in Tyler. It remains an ongoing investigation. Any information is encouraged through Crime Stoppers at (936) 560-INFO. People with information may also visit the Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers website.
Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses.
