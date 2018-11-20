Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office: Man injured relative in struggle for shotgun

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - Deputies with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 22-year-old man Monday night in connection to allegations that he injured his grandfather during a struggle for a shotgun.
David Tresten Wilson, of Nacogdoches, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail on a state-jail felony injury to a child, elderly person, or disabled person charge and a Class B misdemeanor criminal trespass charge. No bond amount has been set.
According to a press release, NCSO deputies were dispatched out to a residence on State Highway 7 East at about 6:30 p.m. Monday. Wilson allegedly went to a home on Highway 7 to retrieve property even though deputies had given him a criminal trespass warning on Nov. 17.
The affidavit stated that the property owner is Wilson’s grandfather. The man asked Wilson to leave the property.
“A verbal altercation started at the residence when Wilson would not leave,” the affidavit stated. “Wilson and a family member who is over 65 years of age then started physically fighting over a shotgun. During the struggle, the family member sustained injuries from the altercation.”
The affidavit stated that Wilson’s grandfather suffered an injury to his wrist as a result of the fight over the shotgun.
Wilson was arrested and the scene and taken to the county jail.
