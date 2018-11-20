Nacogdoches police: 3rd person arrested in connection to convenience store robbery

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - After a traffic stop late Monday night, officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department arrested a third person in connection to an armed robbery that occurred at a convenience store on East Main Street.
Rosalyn Latarsha Zamora, 35, of Nacogdoches, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County jail on a first-degree aggravated robbery charge and a Class C misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia charge.
The other two suspects who have been arrested in connection to the robbery include Brad Williams, 44, and Mary Young, 32, both of Nacogdoches. Sgt. Brett Ayres, a spokesman for the Nacogdoches Police Department, said he couldn’t give details on how the three individuals were involved in the robbery because it is still an open investigation.
According to the Nacogdoches PD PIO report, the alleged robbery occurred at about 9:12 p.m. on Nov. 5.
Ayres said that a masked suspect walked into the convenience store, displayed a pistol, and demanded money from the cashier. After the store employee handed over an undisclosed amount of cash from the register, the suspect fled on foot, he NPD sergeant said.
No one was injured in the robbery.
