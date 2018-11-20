Neighbors say ‘It’s just a bad accident’ toddler dies after drowning in pond in Angelina County

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - New details involving a drowning death of a one-year-old boy in Angelina County have been released on Tuesday.
Officials said it happened on Saturday near Alco Church Road.
“When I look, it look like a baby, I just Lord, God have mercy. I love children, always every one of my grandchildren and all,” said Naomi Ellington, a neighbor.
She and her husband, E.W. Ellington, said they saw what unfolded on Saturday afternoon.
“Well it’s just a bad accident that’s all, and a small child makes it worse,” E.W. said.
They’ve lived in this home on Alco Church Road since 1978.
“Since we’ve been here that is the only bad accident of any I can remember you know,” E.W. said.
Investigators said around 5 o’clock Saturday, a 17-month-old toddler was able to get out of the home. They said he was chasing the family dog when he somehow ended up in the pond.
“When deputies arrived the family had already begun CPR," said Captain Alton Lenderman. "CPR was continued on the child until they arrived at chi hospital where later the child passed.”
An unfortunate incident where investigators said all families with small children -- similar to what did this family did, should learn CPR.
“Have a contingency plan of what do if there is an emergency,” Lenderman said.
The Ellington’s said they wish they could have prevented the tragic accident.
“All I’m say on my part, if there would have been anything that I could have done to have made things better, I would have,” E.W. said.
Investigators said the mother was visiting family while the father is stationed in Oklahoma.
The sheriff’s office is still investigating.
