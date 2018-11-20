Netflix: What’s coming and going in December

(RNN) - Netflix has two notable additions scheduled to arrive Christmas Day, with Marvel’s box-office behemoth “Avengers: Infinity War” and the final season of " Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown."
The streaming service also continues to churn out live-performance specials from megastars, with Ellen DeGeneres' “Relatable” and Bruce Springsteen’s “Springsteen on Broadway” coming in December.
It was reported earlier in the year the company spent around $13 billion on original programming in 2018. Among the many Netflix Originals in the upcoming month are new seasons of sitcoms “The Ranch” and “Fuller House.”
Bill Murray will have a special for the second year in a row, “Life Lessons Learned From a Mythical Man.” Titles taking a final bow include Disney’s “Moana” and “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl,” as the House of Mouse prepares to start up its own streaming library.
See below for a full list. All titles and dates are subject to change.
Available Dec. 1
- 8 Mile
- Astro Boy
- Battle - NETFLIX FILM
- Bride of Chucky
- Christine
- Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
- Crossroads: One Two Jaga - NETFLIX FILM
- Friday
- Friday After Next
- Hellboy
- Man vs. Wild with Sunny Leone: Season 1
- Meet Joe Black
- Memories of the Alhambra (Streaming Every Saturday) - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- My Bloody Valentine
- Next Friday
- Reindeer Games
- Seven Pounds
- Shaun of the Dead
- Terminator Salvation
- The Big Lebowski
- The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Season 5 Masterclasses
- The Last Dragon
- The Man Who Knew Too Little
Available Dec. 2
- The Lobster
Available Dec. 3
- Blue Planet II: Season 1
- Hero Mask - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Sound of Your Heart: Reboot Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available Dec. 4
- District 9
Available Dec. 6
- Happy!: Season 1
Available Dec. 7
- 5 Star Christmas - NETFLIX FILM
- Bad Blood - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Dogs of Berlin - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Dumplin' - NETFLIX FILM
- Free Rein: The Twelve Neighs of Christmas - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle - NETFLIX FILM
- Nailed It! Holiday! - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Pine Gap - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- ReMastered: Who Killed Jam Master Jay? - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Super Monsters and the Wish Star - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The American Meme - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Hook Up Plan (Plan Coeur) - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Ranch: Part 6 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available Dec. 9
- Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Season 3
Available Dec. 10
- Michael Jackson’s This Is It
Available Dec. 11
- Vir Das: Losing It - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available Dec. 12
- Back Street Girls: Gokudols - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Out of Many, One - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available Dec. 13
- Wanted: Season 3 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available Dec. 14
- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter's Tale - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Cuckoo: Season 4 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Dance & Sing with True: Songs - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Fuller House: Season 4 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Inside the Real Narcos - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 3 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Prince of Peoria: A Christmas Moose Miracle - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- ROMA - NETFLIX FILM
- Sunderland Til I Die - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Fix - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Innocent Man - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Protector - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Tidelands - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Travelers: Season 3 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 8 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available Dec. 16
- Baby Mama
- Kill the Messenger
- One Day
- Springsteen on Broadway - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Theory of Everything
Available Dec. 18
- Baki-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 5 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available Dec. 21
- 3Below: Tales of Arcadia - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- 7 Days Out - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Back With the Ex - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Bad Seeds - NETFLIX FILM
- Bird Box - NETFLIX FILM
- Derry Girls - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Diablero - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Greenleaf: Season 3
- LAST HOPE: Part 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Perfume - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Sirius the Jaeger - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Struggle: The Life and Lost Art of Szukalski - NETFLIX FILM
- Tales by Light: Season 3 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Casketeers - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Wolf (BÖRÜ) - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available Dec. 24
- Hi Score Girl - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Magicians: Season 3
Available Dec. 25
- Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Season 11
- Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War
Available Dec. 26
- Alexa & Katie: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- YOU
Available Dec. 28
- Instant Hotel - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- La noche de 12 años - NETFLIX FILM
- Selection Day - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- When Angels Sleep - NETFLIX FILM
- Yummy Mummies - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available Dec. 30
- The Autopsy of Jane Doe
Available Dec. 31
- The Bill Murray Stories: Life Lessons Learned From a Mythical Man
Coming in December
- Watership Down: Limited Series - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Leaving Dec. 1
- Cabin Fever
- Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever
- Groundhog Day
- Happily N'Ever After
- Happily N'Ever After 2: Snow White
- Hellbound: Hellraiser II
- Hellraiser
- Sons of Anarchy: Seasons 1-7
- Spider-Man 3
- Spy Hard
- Stephen King's Children of the Corn
- Swept Under
- The Covenant
- The Game
Leaving Dec. 4
- Air Bud: Seventh Inning Fetch
- Air Bud: Spikes Back
- Air Bud: World Pup
- Air Buddies
- Cars Toon: Mater's Tall Tales
- Spooky Buddies
- Tarzan & Jane
- The Brave Little Toaster Goes to Mars
- The Brave Little Toaster to the Rescue
- The Crimson Wing: Mystery of the Flamingos
- The Search for Santa Paws
- Tinker Bell
- Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue
- Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure
Leaving Dec. 7
- Trolls
Leaving Dec. 10
- Battle Royale
- Battle Royale 2
- Teeth
Leaving Dec. 15
- Step Up 2: The Streets
Leaving Dec. 16
- Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy
Leaving Dec. 17
- Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2
Leaving Dec. 19
- Ip Man: The Final Fight
Leaving Dec. 20
- Disney's Moana
- Food, Inc.
- I Give It a Year
Leaving Dec. 22
- Spotlight
Leaving Dec. 25
- Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
Leaving Dec. 31
- Troy
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.