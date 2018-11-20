Seasonally cool temperatures and mainly dry through Thanksgiving Day

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The combination of clear skies, dry air, and virtual calm winds will lead to another cold night as overnight lows bottom out in the upper 30′s to around 40.
Wednesday is shaping up to be a great travel day around the region as we will see mostly sunny skies and more seasonally cool temperatures. Highs will be around 60 with a light northeast breeze.
A quick moving disturbance will bring us increasing clouds late Wednesday afternoon and evening, providing us with a slim, 30% chance of spotty shower activity in the overnight hours and early Thursday morning. With dry air in place, most areas should remain dry.
This departing disturbance will set us up for a great looking Thanksgiving Day as it will be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the lower 60′s.
The only notable chance of rain in the forecast will occur on Black Friday as another fast-moving disturbance will provide us with a 60% chance of rain and maybe an isolated thunderstorm.
Behind this disturbance, we clear out the skies and warm things up on Saturday as highs briefly climb into the lower 70′s.
Our next strong cold front should come through relatively dry on Sunday. Behind the front, look for breezy northwest winds to usher in a fresh batch of chilly air for early next week as many areas could dip down close to freezing by next Monday and Tuesday mornings under clear skies.
