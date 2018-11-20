SFA Volleyball going to NCAA Tournament

QUOTABLE SFA head coach Debbie Humphreys on returning to the NCAA Tournament | “It means a lot. It’s a special, special day and it has been a special season. It has just been a season of firsts in a lot of areas. We have had some long winning streaks in the history of our program and we have won a lot of matches but it was a lot of firsts for this group. September 1, really? That was the last time we lost a match and after thinking about that we thought we just have to finish this thing off. I’m just so proud of how we came out and played today. We played some fantastic volleyball at every position.”…on the dominance in the second set | “I was expecting a five-setter with real close results in them and we just came out, started strong, jumped on them right away and gained that confidence. We never looked back after that.”…on the service game and the front-row defense | "The areas we really thought we had to do well in were serve/receive and blocking. We knew if we were passing the ball well they would struggle with our offense. It came down to blocking because you have to get over the net and slow them down because they are just such a powerful offensive team. …on how the team has grown | "My gosh. Our bench has been amazing because we wouldn’t be in the position we are now without them. They pulled us through so many matches but just the level of consistency has probably what has gotten better and better. Our offensive confidence has grown, too.…on the next step before the selection show | “Right now we are going to enjoy this. It has been a long, hard-fought battle and I want them to have some time to really bask in this. We’re going to enjoy this until Friday. After that, we’ll get back in the gym and start preparing for what’s next in the NCAA Tournament.”