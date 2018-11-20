Thanksgiving-themed ice cream arrives just in time to replace turkey with dessert

(CNN/RNN) - If you can’t decide whether to bring a side dish or a dessert to Thanksgiving dinner, now you can bring both rolled into one with these Thanksgiving-themed ice cream flavors.
Artisanal ice cream brand Salt & Straw released a collection for Thanksgiving featuring some classic holiday dishes.
The flavors include Spiced Goat Cheese and Pumpkin Pie, Roast Cranberry Sauce Sorbet and Sweet Potato Casserole with Maple Pecans.
The brand even toyed with savory themes including one flavor called Salted Caramel Thanksgiving Turkey.
All of the company’s artisanal ice cream is handcrafted, and this isn’t the first time they’ve played with what may seem like strange flavors: it’s their signature.
Though there are only a few Salt & Straw locations in the U.S., the company offers home delivery. Five pints of ice cream costs $65 plus shipping.
