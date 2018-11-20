Trinity County Sheriff: Fake money is being distributed at local businesses, banks

TRINITY COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace is cautioning local businesses and banks to be aware that fake money is being distributed in the county.
Wallace posted photos of the fake money that is making the rounds on his Facebook page. The bills are clearly marked with the words “for motion picture use only." Each one also reads, “This note is not legal tender for all debts , public and private.”
“Fake money is being distributed in local businesses and banks,” Wallace wrote in the Facebook post. “These bills are clearly marked as fake money. Primarily $100 and $20 dollar bills.”
Wallace said about 10 of the fake money bills have been distributed in Trinity County. He said employees at businesses and banks need to be aware that the fake bills are out there and need to check bills used in transactions.
The Trinity County sheriff added that the bills are not technically considered counterfeit because they are clearly labeled as fake bills.
