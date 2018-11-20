‘We are getting justice for Lyric Polley’ says Nacogdoches club owner

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - A Nacogdoches club owner is speaking out following a fatal shooting.
Dee Henry is disappointed, upset, and sad. He expressed it Sunday on Facebook Live, a post viewed over 15,000 in less than 24 hours.
Lyric Polley, a 21-year-old mother of two and aspiring singer, died in the parking lot of Henry’s club. She was shot in the head during a disturbance at ASD Lounge on Old Tyler Road. Police continue the investigation.
Henry's Facebook Live post is filled with emotional reaction to the fatal shooting. Expletives are used, but the message is for everyone.
“That young lady did not deserve to lose her life like that at all because you want to shoot a (expletive) gun,” he says.
Henry is closing the club now, rather than waiting until New Year’s Eve as he had planned. In a one-on-one interview with the East Texas News, he calls Polley’s death a powerful warning to all of East Texas.
“Probably in the last past year it’s been just getting increasingly violent. At first it was just a bunch of fights. Then it was random gunfire here and there, small caliber pistols and stuff,” he says.
Henry says the weapons he sees now are bigger and incidents are escalating to full-blown shootouts.
“It’s nothing short of domestic terrorism to me,” he says.
Henry is closing his club to avoid future disturbances. He knows that won't be enough.
“Make no mistake. The clubs aren’t the only people having these problems. They’ve been all over town. The graduation, the carnival, the gas stations,” he says.
His biggest plea is for witnesses to come forward with information.
“If you know something, say something. You want to stop this senseless gun violence then let’s not let it start. The best way to stop it, is not to let it start. We are going to keep it right. We are getting justice for Lyric Polley,” he says.
The investigation continues and an autopsy has been requested for Polley.
There’s a GoFundMe account for Polley’s funeral expenses. It’s called, Raising Money for Lyric’s Family.
