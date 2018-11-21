Amber alert discontinued after 2-year-old Eli Smith found

WITCHITA COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - The amber alert issued for a 2-year-old boy from Burkburnett has been discontinued after the toddler was found.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, law enforcement was searching for Eli Smith. He had last been seen at about 1:56 p.m. Tuesday and police believed that he had been abducted by a man and woman.
As of Wednesday morning, it is reported Eli Smith has been found and the amber alert has been discontinued.
