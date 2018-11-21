Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old Eli Scott Smith

WICHITA COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - The Burkburnett Police Department is searching for a toddler who they believe has been abducted by a woman.
Eli Scott Smith, age 2, is being searched for by law enforcement in Texas. He is about three feet tall, weighs about 32 pounds, has blond hair and blue eyes, and was wearing a light blue thermal shirt with a truck on it and blue jeans.
Eli is believed to be with Robin Michelle Golden, age 51. She is described as being 5′6″ tall, weighing 145 pounds, and is said to have brown hair and blue eyes.
Golden is driving a black 2003 Saturn Vue with a California license plate. The plate reads DP416RZ. She was last seen in Burkburnett.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Eli or this woman, call the police at 940-569-2231.
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.