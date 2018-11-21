APNewsBreak: Indian Country criminal prosecutions plateau

FILE - In this July 11, 2018 file photo, Roxanne White, whose aunt was murdered in 1996, sings and drums a women's warrior and honor song created for missing and murdered indigenous women, before joining a search in Valier, Mont., for Ashley HeavyRunner Loring, who disappeared last year from the Blackfeet Indian Reservation. Federal figures show the number of Indian Country crimes that the U.S. Justice Department prosecutes has not shown significant change in recent years, despite new programs and attempts to boost public safety on reservations and prosecution rates sexual assaults and other crimes. The Justice Department report released Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, shows U.S. attorneys' offices declined to prosecute 37 percent of the total number Indian Country cases they considered resolved in 2017. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File) (David Goldman)