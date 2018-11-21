Back for more: Alto, Garrison meet for second time this season

ALTO, TX (KTRE) -When Alto hosted Garrison on Sept. 21 the season was still young.
Garrison showed its dominance on the ground and won 35-21. Ricky Meeks and his team stumbled in the middle of the season but over the final four games the team gave up only 24 points and had two shutouts.
Now with a berth in round 3 of the playoffs, the Jackets will meet up with Garrison again on Friday night in the UIL playoffs,
“This is a big week for the region,” Meeks said. “I think East Texas is home to three of the toughest 2A districts in the state and this week you will have two teams not moving on that would have moved on easily in one of the other three regions.”
Alto knows what they will have to do. To win the game Alto will have to stop the running game.
“We have to stop their three big backs,” Meeks said. "After that though they have one of the best lines in 2A so it is going to be a tough test.
One thing Alto has been doing all year is painting the bricks in the field house with their opponents logo. When they win, the team will cover it in their signature.
“Its a 1-0 mentality,” Meeks said. "We cant worry about next week or 5 weeks from now. We want to be 1-0 this week and with this week is over we will see how it plays out. This kind of keeps the main objective and helps us focus on this. "
The players have bought in and while they don’t want two Garrison “G’s” left unmarked on their wall, they will only worry about the painting after the game.
“We just go out and try to win games and that just comes as a reward after we win the games,” Foster Hall said.
The game between the two East Texas rivals will kick off at 7 pm on Friday from Nacogdoches High School.
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.