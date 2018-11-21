Donation will allow Jasper County Sheriff’s Office K9 to get protective vest

JASPER COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - Thanks to a donation, Molly, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office K9, will be getting a bullet- and stab-resistant protective vest.
According to a post on the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the vest is thanks to a charitable donation from a non-profit organization called Vested Interest in K9s. The vest was sponsored by N. Coleman of Aldan, Pennsylvania.
Molly’s vest will be embroidered with the words, “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always.”
“Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a 501c (3) charity located in East Taunton, MA whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States,” the Facebook post stated. “The non-profit was established in 2009 to assist law enforcement agencies with this potentially lifesaving body armor for their four-legged K9 officers. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provided over 3,100 protective vests, in 50 states, through private and corporate donations, at a value of $5.7 million dollars.”
The program is open to certified dogs that are employed in the United States with law enforcement or related agencies. The dogs also have to be at least 20 months of age or older. New K9 graduates and K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate.
For more information or to learn about volunteer opportunities, call (508) 824-6978 or visit the Vested Interest in K9s website.
