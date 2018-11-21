Downtown Lufkin revitalization continues with potential brewery, lofts

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - For the past 12 years, Mark Hicks has been working to find ways to revitalize downtown Lufkin. He is the owner of the Taylor Woods Building that will soon become a pub brewery called the Angelina Brewing Company, in efforts to attract more people to the area.
“We are applying for a brew pub permit, which essentially gives us the right to brew beer on site, so we will sell beer, only primarily the beer that we brew on site, but we also will have the ability to sell brews from other places,” said Hicks.
With the new renovations taking place, many residents say they are excited to have more things to do downtown.
“There is nothing for the younger generation to do. We have like a bowling alley that is not really opening that much, and the skating rink and the mall, but there is not really anything for us to go out and hangout with other individuals,” said Cara Kilgore, resident.
The project hopes to create more diversity and a positive economic impact in the area.
“I think it will be a great opportunity for our growing downtown, and just bring some industry to the downtown area, and it’s always a great idea to diversify downtown,” said Debbie Hemphill, resident.
The cost to transform and rehab downtown projects is about a half of million dollars, which will also include living apartment lofts for residents.
“The building where the brewery is located, we are going to be adding four lofts upstairs and then with the additional four properties that we purchased earlier this year, we are going to be adding loft apartments in new retail spaces as well,” said Hicks.
The city will conduct a public hearing on November 26 to request a permit liquor license for the brewery.
If approved, the brewery is expected to be completed by next year in February.
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.