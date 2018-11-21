East Texas Ag News: Grass varieties in East Texas

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - East Texas is home to Vasey grass and Johnson grass.
According to the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Angelina county, the grasses are very different.
Johnson grass is a member of the sorghum family. If you’ve ever seen the plump yellow to orange heads of sorghum being grown in dryer, grain producing areas, you may be surprised to learn this robust grain is related to Johnson grass.
From a distance, you can easily recognize Johnson grass with its upright, airy seed head with pinkish color.
Vasey grass is very prominent in East Texas pastures and is often mistaken for Johnson grass.
Vasey’s seed head has little color, being greenish-grey with the seed head clumped together, often leaning over a bit.
The good news is that Vasey grass does not have the acid issues.
