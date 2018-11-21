Fake jury duty calls reported in Nacogdoches County

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office wants the public to be aware of some unusual calls being reported.
They say it involves jury duty and a request for money.
According to Sheriff Jason Bridges, several residents reported someone calling them and threatening to arrest them if they do not pay a fine for missing jury duty.
The caller will say they're a deputy or sergeant.
Sheriff Bridges said that government officials will never conduct business in this manner and anyone who misses jury duty will be contacted via mail.
He said crimes like these are common around this time of year and that it's difficult to pinpoint who is behind them.
“There have been instances where we think that maybe some of these people have come into town but, by far the most these people are probably not in our jurisdiction and some of these people may be calling from overseas.”
Law enforcement encourage residents to verify who you are speaking with before you send anyone money.
If you receive any suspicious calls, please contact the police department and be sure to report the incident.
