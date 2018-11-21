Lawsuit dismissed against deputies in death of Idaho rancher

FILE - This Aug. 15, 2016, file photo shows a damaged vehicle belonging to Dori and Jack Garner. The couple suffered life-threatening injuries in a collision with rancher Jack Yantis' bull on Nov. 1, 2015. Jack Yantis died in 2015 after one of his bulls was hit by a car. Two deputies responded to the crash and Yantis arrived with a rifle. Authorities say there was an altercation and everyone involved fired their weapons. A federal wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of an Idaho rancher who was fatally shot by sheriff's deputies has been dismissed. A judge tossed the lawsuit Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, amid an apparent settlement. (Katy Moeller/Idaho Statesman via AP, File) (Katy Moeller)