Lufkin PD’s Blue Santa program hopes to help needy children have a special Christmas

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - It’s almost time for Blue Santa to make an appearance.
Each year, the Lufkin Police Department’s non-profit, LPD Cares, partners with Lufkin ISD to identify children who probably wouldn’t get anything for Christmas without help.
“These are children who are truly in need. Some years, their lists could break your heart,” said Jessica Pebsworth, a spokeswoman for the Lufkin Police Department. “One year, we had a little six-year-old who asked for nothing but a toothbrush and a pillow. I stood in Walmart staring at his list, and before I knew it, there were tears in my eyes.”
Pebsworth said the Blue Santa program serves a dual purpose. It ensures that the children who are helped by Blue Santa feel loved and remembered on Christmas morning. It also fosters a positive relationship between them and police officers.
“These are children who likely who do not have the best image of police officers from family having negative interactions,” Det. Cody Jackson said. “From those experiences, they may not feel comfortable coming to a police officer in a time of crisis. We’re trying to change that.”
Pebsworth said that in recent years the Blue Santa program has been blessed with great corporate sponsors. However, as of right now, those sponsorships are down, she said.
If you or your business would like to make a tax-deductible donation to the Blue Santa fund or adopt a family to shop for, contact Pesbworth at (936) 633-0321.
“Thank you to all those that have helped in the past and continue to help,” Pebsworth said. “Without you, Blue Santa would not be possible.”
