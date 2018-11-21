Nacogdoches man is ‘learning to walk again’ after bad wreck

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - A Nacogdoches man has been making a miraculous recovery after a collision with an 18-wheeler left him hospitalized and unable to walk for over two years.
Doctors said the accident should have been fatal, but today, he’s still recovering at home in Nacogdoches, and he is determined to walk again.
To many, walking is something that is easily taken for granted, but for Courtney Allen, it’s an ability that he has been struggling to regain for almost four years after hydroplaning into oncoming traffic and being hit by an 18-wheeler truck.
“They’re basically teaching me how to walk again,” said Allen. “I’ve got two pins this wide across my pelvis holding my pelvis together, and the top of my right femur is encased in all kinds of metal so it’s taking a while.”
Allen was in the car with his childhood friend Kirk Owens. Allen was on his way to a job interview in Houston when they collided with the 18-wheeler. Owens died at the scene. Allen was left unconscious and severely injured.
“Quite a few doctors thought I was going to pass away,” Allen said. “They didn’t know if I was going to recover or not.”
After more than two years of rehab, Allen came back to Nacogdoches, where he has been for the last two years. He has physical therapy five times a week, and he is also trying to become involved in the community again.
“I’m helping out Troop 161," Allen said. "There’s seven boys that are halfway to Eagle Scout now, and I want to see them get there.”
Allen is a Boy Scouts troop leader. He participated in Boy Scouts as a child and achieved the rank of Eagle Scout, as did his son, Wade. Through all of this, says he hopes he can be an encouragement to others.
“There’s people out there that have been through worse situations than what I’ve gone through,” Allen said. “Just keep at it, keep your chin high.”
Allen’s friends and family say he is doing just that.
“Courtney’s the beacon of staying steady,” said friend Robert Jenkins. “He’s always in a good mood.”
“We just are here to encourage him, to support him any way we can, and of course give him a hard time as often as possible," said George Barham, another friend.
