Polk County Sheriff’s Office: Meth, weed, paraphernalia seized after disturbance call

POLK COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - After Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Corrigan police officers responded to a disturbance call at a home on Princess Drive early Tuesday morning and found methamphetamine and marijuana in plain view, they arrested two people on drug charges.
Hollie Smith and Keith Smith were both arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram. Keith Smith was also charged with possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
According to a post on Polk County Sheriff Kenneth Hammack’s Facebook page, PCSO deputies and Corrigan PD officers responded to a disturbance at home in the 600 block of North Princess Drive in the Reilly Village subdivision at about 5 a.m. Tuesday.
When the law enforcement officers got to the scene, they started questioning the occupants of the home. While they were doing so, they spotted drugs in plain view, the Facebook post stated.
A search was completed and executed by the PCSO deputies at the scene. They found meth, marijuana, and “a large amount of drug paraphernalia” in the home, the Facebook post stated.
Both people were arrested at the scene and taken to the county jail.
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.