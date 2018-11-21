A quick shot of rain tonight will give way to a sun-filled Thanksgiving Day

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A quick-moving disturbance will bring us increasing clouds this evening, providing us with a 40% chance of passing shower activity from the mid-evening hours and lasting into the early overnight time frame. Any rain that falls will not be all that heavy and this rain threat will quickly end by sunrise on Thursday morning.
This departing disturbance will set us up for a great looking Thanksgiving Day as it will be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the lower 60′s.
Another fast-moving storm system in the plains will bring us a 60% chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms on Black Friday, which will be our best rain chance in the next week.
Behind this disturbance, we clear out the skies and warm things up on Saturday as highs briefly climb into the lower 70′s.
Our next strong cold front should come through relatively dry on Sunday. Behind the front, look for breezy northwest winds to usher in a fresh batch of chilly air for early next week as many areas could dip down close to freezing by next Monday and Tuesday mornings under clear skies.
