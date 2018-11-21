SFA basketball teams sweep Tuesday night opponents

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) -The SFA Lumberjack basketball teams won their games in dramatic fashion Tuesday night.
The night started with the women. While the final 93-77 score might look onesided, Our Lady of the Lake University gave the Lady Jacks a run for their money. SFA entered the half down by three, then outscored the Saints 55-36 in the second half. Imani Johnson led SFA with a career-high 20 points (6-9 FG, 7-8 FT), while Riley Harvey notched a double-double effort with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Chanell Hayes added 14 points for the Ladyjacks, who improved to 3-1 on the young season and 3-0 at home.
“I guess this was essentially a tale of two halves in one regard, and let me start by crediting Our Lady of the Lake, that was a really well-coached and disciplined team”, said SFA head coach Mark Kellogg. “I thought they came out and pressed us, we hadn’t seen a ton of that and were kind of on our heels a lot in the first half. We did not come out and play well at all at the start, had no flow and tons of turnovers, which will just kill you. I don’t know that we made a ton of halftime adjustments, I think we just settled in a little more, got a little bit more from our starting group in the third quarter and I thought that was a really great quarter.”
The men left fans on the edge of their seats at the end of the game. They hosted Marist as part of the 2018 Bellfast Classic. The Red Foxes were allowed uncontested shots from the outside and took a 10 point lead to the half. At one point, SFA trailed by 16. The team started to make a come back and with Aaron Augustine in the line up at point guard for the first time this year, the team looked like the Jacks of old and started to make the comeback.
SFA finally took their first lead of the night inside a minute to go with a three pointer with 17 seconds left. The Jacks would win 64-60.
The Ladyjacks are at home Saturday afternoon as they host Tulsa. The men play host to St. Edwards on Sunday afternoon before leaving on Mopnday for Belfast, Ireland for the remainder of the Belfast Classic.
