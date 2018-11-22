Kilgore College Rangerettes performing in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Members of the Kilgore College Rangerettes are performing in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade today.
While it’s cold here in East Texas, it’s really cold in New York City, where the parade is occurring. Angela Aulds with the Rangerettes said that the official “on the ground" temperature in New York City is 19 degrees.
According to the Associated Press, it could be the coldest Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade ever.
Diana Ross was slated to headline the parade, according to the Associated Press. John Legend, Martina McBride, and the Muppets from “Sesame Street” are also scheduled to perform in the parade.
Officials will be monitoring the parade to see if the giant character balloons like Sponge Bob and Charlie Brown will able to fly safely.
The Rangerettes arrived in New York City on Monday.
The drill team had several rehearsals leading up to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. A post on the Kilgore College Rangerettes Facebook page said they were scheduled to perform in the parade’s opening number.
The Rangerettes are no strangers to the event as they have previously had members perform in the parade in 2016.
The Rangerettes have also performed at other events, including at former President Barack Obama’s first inauguration in 2009.
