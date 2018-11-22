Man charged in fatal shooting, sexual assault at Catholic Supply store

IMPERIAL, MO (KMOV/CNN) - Police in Missouri have arrested a suspect who they believe fatally shot a woman inside a Catholic Supply store because she refused to perform a sexual act on him.
Prosecutors say 53-year-old Thomas Bruce faces charges of first-degree murder, sodomy, kidnapping, burglary and related counts.
Bruce’s arrest comes two days after 53-year-old Jamie Schimdt, who was shopping inside a Catholic Supply Store in St. Louis County, MO, was shot and killed.
Police say Bruce posed as a customer Monday then ordered three women to the back of the store, where he forced them to disrobe at gunpoint.
He then allegedly exposed himself to the victims and demanded they perform a sexual act on him.
According to the investigation, Schmidt refused the suspect’s demands and was shot for not complying. Police say Bruce fled the shortly thereafter.
Bruce was taken into custody at his Imperial, MO, home early Wednesday morning. He was initially described as “a person of interest” in the case.
Bruce’s bond amount has not yet been set.
