EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Thanksgiving, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: More sunshine today with a few more clouds by late afternoon and evening. High temperatures will reach the lower 60s today with light southeast winds. More clouds roll in tonight into early tomorrow morning. Keep the umbrella handy with a chance for rain Friday. Best chances look to be in eastern counties during the afternoon as a weak boundary moves through the region. Not everyone will see the rain, but a few places could see a heavier shower. Temperatures Friday afternoon will reach the mid 60s. Mostly sunny and breezy at times Saturday with high temperatures back in the lower 70s. Another cold front arrives Sunday. A very slight chance for a shower with this front, but it will bring in blustery northwest winds and cooler temperatures. Expect highs back in the 50s for the first half of next week.