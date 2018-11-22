Nacogdoches County commissioners propose memorial highways for fallen constable, WWII veterans

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches County Commissioners court has given its stamp of approval for two memorial highways. One proposal is to honor a former Nacogdoches constable. The other will honor World War II Bataan Death March participants from Nacogdoches County.
The stories are different, but they both exhibit service and duty.
Constable Darrell Lunsford Sr. took his last breath on U.S. Highway 59 in Garrison. Lunsford’s dash cam, the first in the county, was rolling. It’s now used as a law enforcement training video. It shows marijuana smugglers ambushing Lunsford. He was stabbed and shot.
A resolution county Judge Mike Perry read Wednesday states, “This video camera made him the first officer to record his own death on Jan. 23, 1991.”U.S.
The resolution cites reasons why the court agrees a stretch of Highway 59, often referred to as a drug corridor, be named for Darrell Lunsford Sr.
The widow, Shirley Lunsford, has never viewed the tape, but she recognizes its training purpose can and has saved lives. She’s hopeful a future memorial highway will serve as another tribute to her late husband’s service and duty.
“His death was not in vain,” said Lunsford as she stood beside the highway. "Every time I go down this highway, I know it’s where he was at one time or another. He patrolled the highway. We will not forget him.”
Lest we forget the Bataan Death March, Frank Adams is seeking a Memorial Highway to remember veterans' sacrifice for justice and freedom.
“Fifteen veterans who were from Nacogdoches County that were either on the Bataan Death March or on Corregidor,” Frank Adams explained. “Of those 15, five of them never made it home. Two died in battle; three died as prisoners of war. Ten did make it back to their families, including, of course, my dad.”
Frank Adams' father was the late Berdine Adams. His son is proposing a pretty stretch of road through southwestern Nacogdoches County be called the Bataan- Corregidor Veterans Memorial Highway.
"Five of these veterans, including my dad, grew up in the Moral, Harmony, and Alazan communities, so I thought what better place to do it than Highway 7 West where they grew up."
World War II veterans and a constable. They lived in different times and had different experiences. What they have in common is traveling roads of service.
The resolutions passed today supporting the memorial highways will be sent to State Representative Travis Clardy. He will then present it to the state legislature asking for a final vote of approval.
