Pilgrim’s Pride workers help with community service projects during Nacogdoches plant closure

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - For the past week, Pilgrim’s Pride in Nacogdoches has been closed due to a construction project at the plant.
However, that didn’t stop Pilgrim’s Pride employees from working.
Instead, they partnered with the city to find out how they could provide community service according to Felicia Bean, the plant’s human resources director.
“There are a lot of things around the city at different centers, museums, parks and things that just don’t get enough attention because there are just not enough hands to address it all of the time,” Bean said.
Projects included pressure washing structures, cleaning windows at local businesses downtown, and painting.
“I think that it has given our team at Pilgrim’s a renewed sense of ownership and pride in our community and has given them a little more stake in it, and it’s a little bit more personal,” Bean said.
Employee Cornelio Ocon agrees.
“It makes me feel good to be able to help out these people," Ocon said. "it makes me feel good to help out the community and also making the community look better.”
And the community service projects have also taught employees important life skills.
“Helping us learn how to work as a team and then we can bring that back to Pilgrim’s Pride with us when we get done with our three days,” said Chasity Chumbley, an employee.
Pilgrim's Pride has completed more than 2800 volunteer hours since Monday with their community projects.
More than 100 employees participated.
