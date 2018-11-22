Restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Spending the holidays with family and friends is what most people prefer to do, that is certain. However, we know it’s not always possible, due to illness, travel, work, or other circumstances. If that’s the case for you, here are a few places that may be open on Thanksgiving Day 2018. As always, we recommend calling ahead to make sure chains in your neighborhood are participating with their company’s policy on opening for the day, and whether hours will be shortened.
Applebee’s - known for its combo deals (such as two entrees and an appetizer for $20). So Thanksgiving can be affordable as well as effortless. Many locations will be closing early, so check hours in advance.
Buffalo Wild Wings -the perfect place to watch the three NFL games that are scheduled for Thursday.
Chili’s
Cracker Barrel - Open regular hours. Cracker Barrel will be serving a Homestyle Turkey n’ Dressing Meal all day ($12.99 for adults $7.99 for children). Also providing Heat n’ Serve holiday family meals to take home. Available for pick-up Nov. 17 to 25 (24-hour notice recommended).
Denny’s - Many locations will be open regular hours, and there are plenty of traditional Thanksgiving and fall menu items to choose from. Plus, order from Denny’s online ordering platform and get a meal for four to five, which includes carved turkey breast, stuffing, gravy and two sides.
Golden Corral - may have limited hours
IHOP
Luby’s: Order a pre-cooked heat-and-serve meal, featuring traditional Thanksgiving favorites, for your family. Call or order online. Check with your location for pick-up times. See the full holiday menu.
McDonald’s
Starbucks: You can count on many Starbucks locations to remain open on Thanksgiving (although hours may be different than usual). Get your caffeine fix on the way to visiting family, and enjoy its holiday beverages.
We would love to add your local restaurant to this list if you’ll be open on Thanksgiving. Send the info to webstaff@kltv.com
