Restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Spending the holidays with family and friends is what most people prefer to do, that is certain. However, we know it’s not always possible, due to illness, travel, work, or other circumstances. If that’s the case for you, here are a few places that may be open on Thanksgiving Day 2018. As always, we recommend calling ahead to make sure chains in your neighborhood are participating with their company’s policy on opening for the day, and whether hours will be shortened.