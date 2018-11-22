Silver Alert issued for missing elderly Deep East Texas couple

SAN JACINTO COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - Officials are searching for a missing elderly couple from San Jacinto County.
According to the sheriff’s office, the couple left home on Wednesday to travel to Weatherford, Texas for the holiday. Family members say they did not show up and they have not heard from them.
Officials identified the couple as David McMillan, 83, and Nell McMillan, 76. KTRE has reached out to the sheriff’s office for photos of the couple.
Thursday, the sheriff’s office released a statement on the case:
“An elderly couple left their home in the Campbell Acres subdivision in Southern San Jacinto County between 9am and 10am on Wednesday, November 21, 2018. They were travelling to Weatherford, Texas for the holiday. The couple has not shown up in Weatherford and has not been heard from by the family. The male is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease and possible Dementia.
The female is a cancer patient. According to family members, their most probable route should have been through San Jacinto County to Walker County, then IH45 North to the Dallas Area. A Silver Alert has been issued statewide for this couple, and they are entered into the Statewide Law Enforcement Database for Missing Persons. Their names are: David McMillan W/M 83 yoa Nell McMillan W/F 76 yoa They are believed to be driving: 2014 Maroon Dodge Ram 2500 4 door Pick-up Truck Texas License Plate - HMC-3709 The truck has a black brush guard on the front and a lifted body.
Anyone having information on this couple is requested to contact their local law enforcement agency or the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office at 936-653-4367.”
