Silver Alert issued for missing elderly Deep East Texas couple

The female is a cancer patient. According to family members, their most probable route should have been through San Jacinto County to Walker County, then IH45 North to the Dallas Area. A Silver Alert has been issued statewide for this couple, and they are entered into the Statewide Law Enforcement Database for Missing Persons. Their names are: David McMillan W/M 83 yoa Nell McMillan W/F 76 yoa They are believed to be driving: 2014 Maroon Dodge Ram 2500 4 door Pick-up Truck Texas License Plate - HMC-3709 The truck has a black brush guard on the front and a lifted body.