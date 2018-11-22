Your Thanksgiving/Black Friday Forecast

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thanksgiving, East Texas! Today has a been a very pleasant day, with highs topping off in the lower 60s with plenty of sunshine. Skies will remain mostly clear and sunny for the rest of the afternoon before increasing cloud cover starts to blanket over East Texas tonight. The good news is that the southerly winds and mostly cloudy skies tonight will help keep overnight temps in the upper 40s and lower 50s so Black Friday shoppers won’t have to bundle up too much tomorrow morning! Skies will remain mostly cloudy tomorrow morning into the afternoon with a chance for rain for our southern and easternmost counties due to a weak boundary moving through the area tomorrow. Highs for tomorrow will warm into the mid-60s. Once that boundary passes, skies will clear out quickly giving us mostly clear skies by tomorrow evening. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 70s. Another cold front is expected on Sunday but due to the lack of moisture returning to East Texas ahead of its arrival, chances for rain are slim. Gusty northwest winds behind the front will bring highs temps back down into the mid-50s for highs for the first half of next week with chilly morning lows in the mid to upper 30s.