Black Friday Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Happy Black Friday, East Texas! Waking up this morning with mostly cloudy skies and drizzly conditions across East Texas. The good news is that the southerly winds and mostly cloudy skies overnight helped keep overnight temps in the mid to upper 40s/lower 50s. Far away from the morning 30s we’ve been seeing. Skies will remain mostly cloudy for the first half of today with a 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms this afternoon for our southern and easternmost counties due to a weak boundary moving through the area today. Highs today will warm into the mid-60s. Once that boundary passes, skies will clear out quickly giving us partly to clear skies by this evening. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 70s. Another cold front is expected on Sunday but due to the lack of moisture returning to East Texas ahead of its arrival, chances for rain are slim. Gusty northwest winds behind the front will bring highs temps back down into the mid-50s for highs for the first half of next week with chilly morning lows in the mid to upper 30s.