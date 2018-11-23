House of Compassion hosts annual Thanksgiving in the Park

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - Mathew Haak has faced many challenges. For the past six years, he’s been homeless in Lufkin.
“I lost my family, but I’ve got, you know I’ve made a lot of good friends out here, a lot of good wonderful people,” Haak said.
Thanks to Glenda Taylor, founder and director of the House of Compassion in Lufkin, others with similar situations to Haak received some much needed help this holiday. Taylor created Thanksgiving in the park in 2017 after seeing a need to help the homeless.
“It was really sad to know that Lufkin had a high population of homeless. You don’t see it, you don’t see a lot of it so that’s what we are here for,” Taylor said.
With the help of volunteers and generous donations, families were provided with a hot meal, hygiene products and clothing.
“They helped me out a lot. House of Compassion, they helped me get this jacket, they’ve been really good to me,” Haak said.
This event has not only impacted those in need but volunteers like Jennifer Easley, who has dedicated her time to serving families.
“I’ve always had the big family Thanksgiving, and everyone deserves that. So here it’s like everyone is family," she said.
As for Haak, he said he is very thankful this holiday season to have a community that is compassionate to serve.
“Nobody has to do nothing for you, but when somebody stops and takes a minute out of their time and heart just to come over and check on you that’s a blessing," he said.
