Houston Texans founder, CEO dies

HOUSTON, TX (KLTV) - Robert C. McNair, founder of the Houston Texans, died Friday in Houston at age 81.
The team announced the news via social media Friday, saying the team lost an “incredible man.”
McNair was the founder, senior chairman and chief executive officer of the team.
Houston Texans President Jamey Rootes said McNair had a positive impact on many people’s lives.
“He was a role model as a father, husband, philanthropist and businessman. He was the reason professional football returned to Houston and he stewarded our franchise with a laser focus on honesty, integrity and high character,” he wrote via Twitter.
McNair is succeeded by his wife, Janice, sons, Cal and Cary, daughters, Ruth and Melissa, 15 grandchildren and two great grandsons.
NFL Films has released a movie about McNair’s life and legacy. Watch it here.
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.