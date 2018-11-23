‘Shop Nac First’ encourages consumers to think local during holiday season

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Right in between Black Friday and Cyber Monday is Small Business Saturday. Communities across the nation are urging consumers -- no matter how they shop -- to consider shopping local first.
In Nacogdoches, it's called Shop Nac First.
Families strolling on Main Street Nacogdoches and two friends who love to shop may not realize it, but they play an essential role in Shop Nac First.
"We stay away from Wal-Mart and all the big places, the malls,” said shopper Debbie Sumurall.
The Minden, Louisiana resident meets her friend, Barbara Jean Wiek of Marshall, at Lake Murvall every Thanksgiving. While their husbands fish, they shop.
“We just do downtown shopping. The boutiques," said Wiek.
They frequent the kind of small businesses that number over 30 million across the U.S., representing close to 100-percent of all businesses with employees. Important stats for a Small Business Saturday city proclamation signed by the mayor on Tuesday.
That support helps House of Traditions owner Karen Harris stay in business, as she has been for 32 years.
“As a local business person who has been fighting the world of online retail for many years, it’s a great plus for us, and appreciative that there’s people stating we’re staying in town. We’ll be coming downtown.”
Nacogdoches, like many communities, plan a month of events to encourage the visits.
Small Business of the Year recipient Rebecca Gall tries to promote them all. She's also on a lot of committees, including Shop Nac First.
"It really helps to do a lot of networking and also be involved to make things happen."
The result is attracting shoppers from Marshall and Minden, Louisiana, to carry on their shopping tradition.
Sumurall and Wiek are doing their part.
"We like the small towns and we like the small shops. We’ve been in Henderson. We’ve shopped their shops. We’ve been to Carthage, Center, and today, it’s here.”
In Nacogdoches, Saturday’s Wassail Fest and Elf Scavenger Hunt start the holiday season off.
Then there’s the Nine Flags Festival Parade next weekend, and the Tour of Homes after that.
Complete schedules can be found at Nacogdoches Main Street, The Chamber of Commerce and Convention, and Visitors Bureau social media sites.
