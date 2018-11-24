Grinch-themed Christmas shop holds toy and blanket drive

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - Today in Lufkin, a small business gave shoppers the opportunity to catch some unique Black Friday deals and help those in need.
A special guest from Whoville was also at the store and reminded shoppers that Christmas perhaps means a little bit more. Thankfully, he didn’t steal anybody’s presents, and he was even nice enough to take pictures with shoppers.
“We knew he was here, so we scheduled it to come see the Grinch,” said one shopper.
The “Grinch” was greeting shoppers as they came in for the Grinchmas Gathering at the Big Picture Christmas store location in Lufkin. The store featured several locally made items like candles, jewelry, and home decor.
“We have ornaments that are locally made. They’re engraved," said Barbara Havard, the store owner. “We have Grinch ornaments. We have pick and press shirts. You can get shirts, aprons, pillows that are made right here. You pick a design and we press it in right then.”
Shoppers were also encouraged to donate toys and blankets during their visit. The toys are being sent to the Texas Children’s Hospital, and the blankets are sent to the Blankets with Blessings charity, which delivers blankets locally to seniors in nursing homes during the holidays.
The store location usually houses her photography and event planning business, but Havard said this year she wanted to use the space to add extra Christmas spirit to the community.
“My inspiration was to show that even hard hearts can be softened in the holidays,” Havard said. "I thought Grinch was perfect for that.”
The toy and blanket drive will continue through the rest of December on Fridays and Saturdays, and shoppers will receive a 25 percent discount on all store items if they bring in a toy and blanket donation.
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.