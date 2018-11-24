Lufkin Police: Capital murder warrant to be served on man in death of baby

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - Lufkin Police are preparing to serve a capital murder warrant on a man in the death of a 22-month old baby.
According to a Facebook post from the Lufkin Police Department, 25-year old Jon Clay was booked into the Angelina County Jail early Saturday morning on a charge of injury to a child, following the death of his girlfriend’s baby, August Brinson.
The post said Brinson suffered a skull fracture while in Clay’s care Friday evening.
He was taken by ambulance to CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial Lufkin late Friday evening and died early Saturday morning after being flown to a Houston hospital.
The post said the capital murder warrant is expected to be served today.
Clay remains in the Angelina County Jail on a $500,000 bond.
