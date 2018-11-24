Man loses wallet on flight; stranger returns it with more money

BRANDON, SD (KSFY/CNN) - A South Dakota man was on the receiving end of an incredible act of kindness.
Hunter Shamatt lost his wallet on a flight, only for a Good Samaritan to return it to him.
“Couldn’t believe it. Couldn’t believe it. Can’t thank him enough,” Shamatt said.
What would you do if you lost wallet full of cash? Shamatt lost his on a flight to Las Vegas for his sister’s wedding.
"I noticed that I was missing my wallet, which had 60 dollars cash and a check for about $400 in it," Shamatt explained.
He didn't ever expect to see that wallet or money ever again, but he received a package in the mail days later with his wallet and a letter.
"Hunter, found this on the Frontier Flight from Omaha to Denver, Row 12 Seat F, wedged between the seat and the wall. Thought you might want it back," the letter read.
"Quite surprised,” Shamatt said. “My whole family was completely amazed."
But the mystery man – only identified by the initials T.B. in the letter – didn’t stop there.
"I rounded your cash up to an even $100 so you could celebrate having your wallet back. Have fun,” the letter concluded.
“It really meant a lot that he would go out of his way and do that for a complete stranger. I'm still paying off school loans and I got truck loans to pay off now. It really helps out," Shamatt said.
Shamatt eventually tracked down the mystery man to thank him for his kindness.
“I think that it goes to show that there’s more good out there than there is evil because this was just a random guy on the street who really just shows that there are still good people out there,” Shamatt said.
