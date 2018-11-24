Nonprofit helps disadvantaged students experience outdoors with boat ride

HUNTINGTON, TX (KTRE) - Disadvantaged students from Angelina County had the chance to experience the great outdoors recently. Nonprofit volunteers took students on the Angelina River for boat rides and duck hunts to help learn more about outdoor recreation.
“We’ve had some duck hunts out here," said James Barge, an Angelina County Game Warden. "They’ve built a blind that’s handicap accessible. We take them out on an airboat and put them on that blind. The outfitters provided them with firearms and ammunition, we’ve got guys that sit with them and make sure that everything’s safe.”
James Barge and other Angelina County game wardens teamed with Hell or Highwater Outdoors Organization to bring students from Angelina County to the outdoors.
“We were trying to target kids that wouldn’t have the opportunity to come out here without something special like this going on," Barge said. "There’s students out here that have disabilities. There’s students out here that just aren’t gonna have the opportunity because of their family life, because of their circumstances.”
Ben Mallon founded the organization. He normally takes out veterans and people who are terminally ill for hunting and boating trips. This year, he paired with Angelina County schools to make sure kids don’t miss out on outdoor activities.
“We reached out to them and offered to have two kids from each school district," Mallon said. "They had a lot of fun and enjoyed themselves out there.”
After this weekend, they hope that these kids will continue to find ways to appreciate the great outdoors.
"We’re hoping it sparks an interest in these folks, and that they’ll continue to be involved, that they’ll seek out new opportunities to come out and enjoy the outdoors of Texas,” Barge said.
