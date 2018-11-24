Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Today will be a beautiful day in East Texas with sunny skies and highs in the lower to mid-70s. Winds from the south today will be a bit breezy at 10-15 miles per hour so if you’re heading out to the lakes today make sure you’re prepared for a light-moderate chop. Late this evening into early tonight we will see increasing clouds and should be partly cloudy by tomorrow morning. Early tomorrow a cold front will begin to move through East Texas. Rain chances are very slim and are mostly targeted for Deep East Texas. Winds pick up from the northwest at 15-20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph. Highs for Sunday only expected to reach the lower to mid-60s. Chilly mornings return Monday and Tuesday as we will wake up in the mid to lower 30s. Plenty of sunshine for the first half of next week will slowly warm us back into the lower 60s by Wednesday. Partly cloudy skies return on Thursday with a 20% chance for showers. Another cold front is expected Friday bringing rain chances up to 40%. Enjoy the sunshine today, East Texas!