Tips to get your car ready for winter

(CNN) – Driving in the colder months can bring its own set of challenges, depending on where you live.
The days are getting shorter and the weather is getting colder, making driving conditions a little trickier.
With all the holiday travel you’re sure to be doing, it’s important to make sure you have the right emergency supplies in your car.
The most important items to have are things that will keep you warm, like gloves, wool socks and hand warmers.
Blankets are great to have on hand. If it’s really cold, you can use them to insulate your car – putting them in the windows helps prevent the cold air from getting in.
And make sure you have a cellphone charger and a flashlight with extra batteries.
Cold weather maintenance is also important.
AAA has a list of tips to ensure your car is in good running order when temperatures drop, including:
- Making sure the battery is in good condition and clear of corrosion
- Checking tire treads and installing snow tires where needed
- Confirming that all lights and signals work
- Verifying that brakes are in great working order
Taking care of your car can mean the difference between life and death on the road.
