Tips for tracking calories after Thanksgiving feasts

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - You may feel like you’re carrying a few extra pounds after eating all that turkey from Thanksgiving.
Well, plenty of people took advantage of their day off to hit the gym and burn off the excess calories on Friday.
According to Wallet Hub, the average person consumes around 4,500 calories on Thanksgiving Day.
But not everyone - including William Smith, who stopped by Livewell Athletic Club for a workout - actually keeps count of their calorie intake.
“The tracking calories, I don’t really do that kind of stuff. I’m just really careful and mindful of how much I’m eating and what I’m eating," Smith said.
In order to burn off those 4,500 calories, experts say it will take about 11 hours of exercise. But there are other ways to help track your calories.
“I usually go to complete nutrition and they’ll do a body analysis and that’ll tell me how much I’m burning on a day-to-day basis. Like, what I need to intake every single day so basically that helps out a lot,” said Sawyer Thornhell.
While Smith may not always follow through to ensure how many calories he’s taking in and what he needs to burn to keep the pounds off, he says he has made an effort to stay consistent with his workouts.
“I’ve had to really just build those habits. You know for a lot of people it starts off I’m going to do it this day that day and this day tracking stuff and journaling stuff, but once you really build up that momentum and get into the habit it gets easier to hold yourself accountable," he said.
