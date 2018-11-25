East Texas teams still alive as the Regional Semis approach

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - The Area Round of the 2018 high school football playoffs had plenty of excitement.
From convincing wins by Longview, Marshall and Newton, to a late wins by Troup and Tenaha and a surprising Lufkin loss, the second round of the playoffs had plenty of excitement. The Regional Semifinals is now where the true state contenders start to emerge.
Here are the Round 3 matchups.
Friday November 30
4A DI
- Carthage vs Midalothian Heritage, 7:30 pm @ The Star in Frisco
4A DII
- Jasper vs West Orange Stark
- Gilmer vs Pleasant Grove, 7:30 pm @ Allen’s Eagle Stadium
- Pittsburg vs Lorena, 7:30 pm @ Royce City
3A DI
- Mt. Vernon vs Atlanta, 7:30 pm @ Pine Tree
- Malakoff vs Gladewater, 7 pm @ Rose Stadium
3A DII
- Corrigan-Camden vs Daingerfield, 7:30 pm @ Henderson
- Troup vs Newton, 7:30 pm @ SFA’s Homer Bryce Stadium
2A DI
- Tenaha vs Carlisle Friday 7 pm @ Hallsville
- Garrison vs San Augustine Friday 7 pm @ Nacogdoches High School
2A DII
- Grapeland vs Mart, 7 pm @ Madisonville
1A
- Union Hill vs Milford
Saturday December 1
6A DII
- Longview vs Austin Vandegrift, 6 pm @ Baylor’s McLane Stadium
5A DI
- John Tyler vs Frisco Lone Star, 2 pm @ Dallas' Kinkaide Stadium
5A DII
- Marshall vs Huntsville, 8 pm @ The Star in Frisco
4A DI
- Van vs Henderson, TBA @ Rose Stadium
