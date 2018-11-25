East Texas teams still alive as the Regional Semis approach

22 area teams looking to move to state quarterfinals

By Caleb Beames | November 24, 2018 at 10:49 PM CST - Updated November 24 at 10:53 PM

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - The Area Round of the 2018 high school football playoffs had plenty of excitement.

From convincing wins by Longview, Marshall and Newton, to a late wins by Troup and Tenaha and a surprising Lufkin loss, the second round of the playoffs had plenty of excitement. The Regional Semifinals is now where the true state contenders start to emerge.

Here are the Round 3 matchups.

Friday November 30

4A DI

  • Carthage vs Midalothian Heritage, 7:30 pm @ The Star in Frisco

4A DII

  • Jasper vs West Orange Stark
  • Gilmer vs Pleasant Grove, 7:30 pm @ Allen’s Eagle Stadium
  • Pittsburg vs Lorena, 7:30 pm @ Royce City

3A DI

  • Mt. Vernon vs Atlanta, 7:30 pm @ Pine Tree
  • Malakoff vs Gladewater, 7 pm @ Rose Stadium

3A DII

  • Corrigan-Camden vs Daingerfield, 7:30 pm @ Henderson
  • Troup vs Newton, 7:30 pm @ SFA’s Homer Bryce Stadium

2A DI

  • Tenaha vs Carlisle Friday 7 pm @ Hallsville
  • Garrison vs San Augustine Friday 7 pm @ Nacogdoches High School

2A DII

  • Grapeland vs Mart, 7 pm @ Madisonville

1A

  • Union Hill vs Milford

Saturday December 1

6A DII

  • Longview vs Austin Vandegrift, 6 pm @ Baylor’s McLane Stadium

5A DI

  • John Tyler vs Frisco Lone Star, 2 pm @ Dallas' Kinkaide Stadium

5A DII

  • Marshall vs Huntsville, 8 pm @ The Star in Frisco

4A DI

  • Van vs Henderson, TBA @ Rose Stadium

