Saturday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Today was a beautiful day in East Texas with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-70s. Winds from the southwest today and tonight will be a bit breezy at 10-15 miles per hour. Tonight the clouds will stick around and we will wake up tomorrow with partly to mostly cloudy skies and morning lows near 50 degrees. Some patchy dense fog will be possible tomorrow morning for our southern counties as well. Early tomorrow a cold front will begin to move through East Texas. Rain chances are very slim and are mostly targeted for Deep East Texas. Winds pick up from the northwest at 15-25 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph so a Lake Wind Advisory will be in effect from 9AM-9PM for tomorrow. Highs for Sunday only expected to reach the lower to mid-60s. Chilly mornings return Monday and Tuesday as we will wake up in the mid to lower 30s. Plenty of sunshine for the first half of next week will slowly warm us back into the lower 60s by Wednesday. Partly cloudy skies return on Thursday with a 20% chance for showers. Another cold front is expected Friday bringing rain chances up to 40%. Get ready for another round of chilly mornings, East Texas!