SFA Ladyjacks dominate Tulsa

The Ladyjacks got off to a strong start in the affair, taking their first lead of the ball game two minutes into the game on a Harvey layup and never surrendering the lead thereafter. Tulsa would score just twice in the opening frame, while Hayes and Harvey connected on their first six baskets to combine for 15 of SFA’s 16 points in the quarter.Building on the lead in the second, the Ladyjacks answered Tulsa’s 14 second-quarter points with 20 of their own. After the Golden Hurricane hit their first three-point basket of the contest with 8:30 to go in the second quarter, the 'Jacks would go on an 8-0 run to open the differential up to 27-9. A free throw by Hayes later extended the lead briefly up to 20 in the waning minutes of the second half, and the 'Jacks would carry an 18-point edge into the halftime break. SFA continued to extend the lead in the second half, outscoring Tulsa 40-16 the rest of the way. A 32-10 edge in points in the paint, a 19-11 edge in points off turnovers and a 37-16 edge in bench scoring were all indicative of the game’s progress.