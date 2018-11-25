SFA Ladyjacks dominate Tulsa

From SFA Athletics
NACOGOCHES, Texas – The Stephen F. Austin women’s basketball team used a dominant defensive effort and timely shooting to dispatch the Golden Hurricane of Tulsa by a 76-34 score on Saturday inside William R. Johnson Coliseum.
The win improves SFA to 4-1 on the season and is the fourth straight victory for the Ladyjacks, all of which have come at home and within the past eight days. Chanell Hayes led the way with a game-high 18 points, five assists and three steals, while Riley Harvey chipped in her second straight double-double effort with 12 points and 12 rebounds for SFA. Alyssa Mayfield notched 12 points and six rebounds off the bench for the Ladyjacks. On the other end, the Ladyjacks held Tulsa’s top two scorers, Crystal Polk and Alexis Gaulden, to seven combined points on 3-10 shooting in the contest.
“Obviously pleased with the performance tonight, really on both ends of the floor”, said SFA head coach Mark Kellogg. “We came in with a great mindset, players were prepared, ready to go and excited about the opportunity. We challenged them defensively, we buckled down and were a little better defensively than we had been and really it was a perfect storm in that we made some shots and their best player was out with foul trouble. We did a good job of limiting them, getting the offense going early and sustaining that lead and never let up.”
The Ladyjacks got off to a strong start in the affair, taking their first lead of the ball game two minutes into the game on a Harvey layup and never surrendering the lead thereafter. Tulsa would score just twice in the opening frame, while Hayes and Harvey connected on their first six baskets to combine for 15 of SFA’s 16 points in the quarter.Building on the lead in the second, the Ladyjacks answered Tulsa’s 14 second-quarter points with 20 of their own. After the Golden Hurricane hit their first three-point basket of the contest with 8:30 to go in the second quarter, the 'Jacks would go on an 8-0 run to open the differential up to 27-9. A free throw by Hayes later extended the lead briefly up to 20 in the waning minutes of the second half, and the 'Jacks would carry an 18-point edge into the halftime break. SFA continued to extend the lead in the second half, outscoring Tulsa 40-16 the rest of the way. A 32-10 edge in points in the paint, a 19-11 edge in points off turnovers and a 37-16 edge in bench scoring were all indicative of the game’s progress.
The 'Jacks also held Tulsa to 21 percent shooting from the field (11-51), 16 percent from beyond the arc (3-18) and just 34 points in the contest, the lowest point total surrendered by the 'Jacks to a Division I opponent at home since a 41-point effort against Central Arkansas in the 2013-14 season. SFA moved the ball extremely well on the offensive end, finishing with 21 assists on 26 made baskets in the contest after coming into the game averaging 17.8 helpers per game. Hayes and Brianna Mitchell both dished out five assists, while Marissa Banfield assisted on four baskets.
“It’s a staple of what we do, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise”, added Kellogg. “We talk about giving up good shots for great shots, being unselfish and how much more fun it is to play basketball when you move and share and cut hard, play together. We’re averaging 17 or 18 assists, had another 21 tonight on 26 made field goals, so its the identity we want and we can put five kids out there who can score, so we can be pretty hard to guard when you move the ball and have space to score.”
OF NOTE
• The 34 points ties the lowest mark surrendered by the Ladyjacks under Mark Kellogg, set last season against Central Baptist College on November 28th (97-34). • SFA’s mark of four first-quarter points allowed is the lowest of the Mark Kellogg era, beating the previous mark of five, set last season in a 105-32 victory over Central Christian College.
• The 42-point margin of victory is the largest by SFA against a Division I oppoonent since an 96-50 rout of Texas State during the 2010-11 season.
• SFA has now outscored opponents 305-210 at home this season (76.25-52.5 average), and is 4-0 in those games.
• Harvey’s double-double effort was the second straight for the junior, who also added her fourth-straight double-digit scoring effort in the victory.
• The Ladyjacks knocked down 10 three-pointers in the win, and now have knocked down 10 or more treys in three of their first five games of the season.
• The victory by SFA now evens the all-time series between the two programs at 6-6, with the home team being victorious in all but one of the contests.