Corrigan police urge people to stay alert after card skimmer found at gas station

From the Corrigan Police Department
CORRIGAN, TX (News Release) - The Corrigan Police Department is warning people in Corrigan to stay alert after a credit card skimmer was found at a gas station.
Investigators said officers were called to the Big’s gas station (formerly Polk’s) located at 806 South Home in Corrigan after a maintenance worker discovered a credit card skimmer attached to the inside of the pump.
“Staff checked the remaining pumps and found no other skimmers. The skimmer was removed by officers and logged into evidence,” Detective Chris Lima said.
Investigators are looking at surveillance video to see if they can find the suspect or suspects.
Detective Lima said that, in recent years, credit card fraud and identity theft have steadily increased. Part of the blame is on credit card skimmers, which are used to steal people’s information.
Anyone who locates a skimmer or believes a gas pump may have been tampered with is asked to Contact Detective Lima at (936) 398-2551.